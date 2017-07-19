LHP Mike Montgomery will be making his eighth start of the season and his fifth on the road. He joined the rotation when Hendricks was placed on the disabled list on June 8. He is 1-3 with a 5.77 ERA in seven starts and has limited opponents to a .244 batting average. Montgomery has never faced Atlanta.

2B Javier Baez was 3-for-4 and hit a solo homer on Tuesday, his 11th. It was his first long ball since June 13 against New York's Josh Edgin. Baez has produced three straight multi-hit games, the best of his career. He's batting .350 (28-for-80) over the last 24 games.

RHP Eddie Butler was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the roster for John Lackey. Butler pitched in 13 games, 11 of them starts, and went 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA. Butler pitched 54 2/3 innings, struck out 30 and walked 28. Butler made 38 appearances over three seasons for Colorado and was acquired by the Cubs in January.

RHP John Lackey made a successful return from the disabled list. He pitched five innings and allowed just one hit, that coming on a home run, on five hits and two walks. It is the fourth start that Lackey has allowed one or fewer runs. He improved to 2-1 in five career starts against Atlanta.