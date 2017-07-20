RHP Jake Arrieta (9-7, 4.17 ERA) tries to build off a victory at Baltimore and continue his success against St. Louis in Chicago on Friday. He is 6-1 with a 0.95 ERA in nine career starts against the Cardinals in Chicago and 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts at St. Louis this season. Arrieta held the Orioles to two runs over 6 2/3 innings, with one of the four hits a home run. He has given up 15 homers this season after allowing only 16 a year ago.

LHP Mike Montgomery (2-6, 3.83 ERA) allowed two hits over six innings and hit his first career homer Wednesday in a victory over the Braves. The only hits were a double in the fifth and a homer in the sixth. Montgomery, who entered the game 1-3 with a 5.77 ERA as a starter, struck out five, walked one and hit a batter. He entered the game 1-for-28 with 14 strikeouts as a hitter.

INF Javier Baez hit a three-run homer and a double Wednesday against the Braves in his fourth straight multi-hit game. Baez, who also homered Tuesday, is batting .390 in July. For the season, he has 12 home runs, 39 RBIs and a .275 average.

SS Addison Russell went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, posting the first four-hit game of his career Wednesday against the Braves. He is 9-for-22 over his past six games, getting his average back to .240.

3B Kris Bryant left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning after spraining the little finger on his left hand in a head-first slide. X-rays were negative, ruling out a fracture, and Bryant was listed as day to day. "You slide into someone's foot and you obviously think the worse-case scenario," Bryant said. "I was kind of scared to even look at my finger." Bryant, the reigning National League MVP, hit the foot of Braves third baseman Johan Camargo with his hand as he tried to advance on a pitch in the dirt. He was thrown out by catcher Tyler Flowers to end the top of the first.

INF Tommy La Stella entered Wednesday's game against the Braves after 3B Kris Bryant sprained the little finger on his left hand in the first inning and hit his second homer of the season. La Stella also had a single and a walk, scoring twice.