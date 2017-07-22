RHP Jake Arrieta allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six in a no-decision outing Friday. He walked none while throwing 97 pitches on a hot, humid afternoon. Arrieta has posted a 2.13 ERA in his last four starts and did not issue a walk for the third time this season. He has now allowed six or fewer hits in 12 consecutive starts, tied for third-longest streak of his career.

C Willson Contreras was 1-for-5, including a home run, on Friday. He is batting .364 with four doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs in 14 July games and is hitting .321 with six home runs in 15 games as cleanup batter. He is the second Cubs players to reach 50 RBIs this year.

3B Kris Bryant missed Friday's game, probably won't play Saturday and might also miss Sunday. He sprained his little finger on his left hand in a headfirst slide in the first inning of Chicago's 8-2 victory against the Braves at Atlanta on Wednesday. X-rays were negative but the 25-year-old Bryant is still experiencing soreness while gripping the bat. "We're going to do this as a day-by-day thing," manager Joe Maddon told reporters before Friday's game. "If I had to guess, probably not tomorrow too and possibly on Sunday." Javier Baez started at third in the series opener against the Cardinals.

LHP Jon Lester (6-6, 4.07 ERA) makes his 21st start of the season and 12th at home on Saturday. He is coming off a seven-inning effort where he allowed just one run on three hits in a 4-3 Cubs victory on July 17. Lester is 0-1 in three starts against St. Louis this season with a 3.78 ERA. He has a 2.37 lifetime ERA in 12 starts against the Cardinals, the third lowest active ERA among pitchers with at least 10 starts against St. Louis.