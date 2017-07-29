2B Javier Baez hit his 13th home run of the season Friday, a solo shot in the eighth inning off Anthony Swarzek. Since the All-Star break, Baez is 13-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

LHP Jose Quintana took his first loss since joining the Cubs despite holding the Brewers to two runs and four hits in six innings. He's 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in three starts for the Cubs, who acquired him during the All-Star break from the crosstown White Sox.

C Willson Contreras went 0-for-3 but drew a walk Friday, extending his on-base streak to 13 games. He owns a .407 OBP during that stretch, but manager Joe Maddon said he thinks the Cubs' brass may still look to add a veteran backstop to back up Contreras during the stretch run.

OF Kyle Schwarber was held out of the starting lineup Friday because the Brewers were starting a left-hander and not because of back stiffness that bothered him the last few days. Schwarber appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning but struck out to end the game.

SS Tim Anderson continued to struggle from the plate on Friday night when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Anderson, who signed a six-year, $25 million contract before the season, is hitting .125 (3-for-24) over his last seven games and has seen his season batting average drop to .236 in 89 games. Asked this week if Anderson needed to be sent down to Triple-A to clear his head, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he didn't feel that was the right move at this point of the season.