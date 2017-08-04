1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Thursday's 10-8 loss to the Diamondbacks. Rizzo, who had two singles and walked twice, has reached base at least three times in six of his last nine games. Rizzo also has a .571 on-base percentage during that span and has reached in 24 of his 42 plate appearances.

LHP Jose Quintana pitched five innings and gave up six runs and six hits while striking out six Thursday. The no-decision snapped a streak of 10 straight starts in which Quintana had allowed three or fewer earned runs, which was tied for the longest such run of his career. The six earned runs were the most Quintana has allowed since May 30 against the Boston Red Sox when he was pitching for the Chicago White Sox. His three surrendered home runs were the third time he has given up three home runs this season.

C Willson Contreras would have rather had a victory, but continued his impressive play Thursday when he had a career-high six RBIs and homered twice. The six RBIs were the most by a Cubs player this season and marked the second time this season Contreras has hit multiple home runs. Contreras' 13 homers since June 19 are the second-most in baseball and Contreras has driven in 34 runs during that stretch, which is the third-most in the National League. Contreras is hitting .343 since July 9 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

RHP Wade Davis took the loss in Thursday's 10-8 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks after the normally reliable closer gave up back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to Paul Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez. Davis has allowed three home runs this season, the last -- before Thursday -- came May 24.

LHP Brian Duensing pitched 1 1/3 innings Thursday and struck out two and allowed a hit. Duensing logged his 18th consecutive scoreless appearance, which covers 14 1/3 innings. He has a 1.35 ERA in his last 39 games.