C Alex Avila belted a two-run homer Saturday for his first hit as a Cub. He was 0-for-2 before the home run. The Cubs acquired Avila from the Detroit Tigers on Monday. It was his 12th home run overall this season. Avila also caught RHP John Lackey for the first time.

C Willson Contreras hit his 19th home run, a two-run shot Saturday off Nationals LHP Matt Grace. Contreras was making his third start in left field this season. He replaced Kyle Schwarber, who is batting .192, in left field. Manager Joe Maddon said he wanted to keep Contreras' bat in the lineup. Contreras was hitting .429 during the homestand entering Saturday.

3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 with a game-tying double Saturday against the Nationals. The double was his first extra-base hit with a runner in scoring position since July 16. He's batting .275 this season.

RHP John Lackey (9-9) allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings. He was 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA in July. He has allowed 27 home runs this season, tied for most in the majors.