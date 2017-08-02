FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 2, 2017 / 4:25 AM / in 2 months

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Dylan Floro was designated for assignment on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Justin Wilson. Floro had no decisions and a 6.52 EWA in three relief appearances for the Cubs this season.

LHP Justin Wilson was traded to the Chicago Cubs Monday for a pair of infield prospects. Wilson is returning to the National League after spending the last year and a half with the Tigers, who obtained him from the Yankees following the 2015 season. Wilson was 3-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 42 outings this season and recorded 13 saves after assuming the closer’s role.

RHP Justin Grimm was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. In 36 relief appearances for the Cubs this year, Grimm was 1-1 with a 5.18 ERA.

LHP Brett Anderson, designated for assignment by the Cubs last week, was released Monday. He went 2-2 with a 8.18 ERA in six starts this season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.