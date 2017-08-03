LF Ian Happ went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs and an RBI, clubbing his first home run since the All-Star break with his solo shot in the second innning.

RHP Jake Arrieta (10-7, 4.36 ERA) makes his 23rd start of the season and eighth at home Wednesday. He earned the win in his last start July 26 against the White Sox, allowing only two runs on two hits over 6 2/3 innings. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning of the Cubs 8-3 victory. Arrieta makes his sixth career start against Arizona. He’s 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA and struck out 12 batters in his last start against the Diamondbacks on June 5, 2015 at Wrigley Field.

C Alex Avila also came to the Cubs with RHP Justin Wilson and was officially activated Tuesday. He batted .274 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles and 32 RBIs in 77 games with the Tigers this season. He has posted a .394 on-base percentage and a .475 slugging percentage, good for a .869 OPS, the second highest mark among all major league catchers with at least 70 games played this season, trailing only San Francisco’s Buster Posey (.903).

1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5 with two homers -- his 25th and 26th of the season -- scored three runs and collected three RBIs. He became only the third Cubs left-handed batter with four 25-homer seasons, joining Billy Williams (10 times) and Bill Nicholson (five). It was his second multi-homer game this season and 15th of his career.

LHP Justin Wilson (3-4) has 13 saves and a 2.68 ERA in 42 appearances as he officially joined the Cubs roster following a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He has struck out 55 batters in 40 1/3 innings and held opponents to a 0.94 WHIP while limiting foes to a .157 batting average, including a .220 average by lefties and a .131 mark by righties.

RHP Justin Grimm was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Grimm was 1-1 with a 5.18 ERA in 36 relief appearances for the Cubs this season. With Iowa, he is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six relief outings.

C Victor Caratini was also optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He batted .192 with one home run, two doubles and two RBIs in 11 games with the Cubs this season. With Iowa, he’s hitting .341 with eight home runs, 20 doubles and 54 RBIs in 69 games.

LHP Jon Lester had just about everything but the victory Tuesday. He recorded his 2,000th career strikeout, went-2-for-2 for his first multi-hit game and recorded his first career home run in the Cubs’ 16-4 victory. But he didn’t get the win, departing after four-plus innings and 104 pitches as Arizona batters made him work. Lester allowed three runs on five hits, walked three and struck out nine.

RF Ben Zobrist (2-for-4) reached base three times and scored a season-high three runs. He’s batting .233 through 76 games and led off for the 24th time.