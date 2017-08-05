LHP Rob Zastryzny was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He is up for second time this season. Zastryzny made one appearance during a brief stint with the club in May. He’s 1-2 with one save and a 6.67 ERA in 10 appearances, three as a starter, with Iowa this season.

SS Addison Russell was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Aug. 2) Friday with a right foot strain. Russell, 23, was batting .241 with 20 doubles, 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 97 games this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-4) made his third start since returning from the disabled list with tendinitis and reached seven innings for only the second time this season. He said he felt sharper as the game went on. “For me personally, that’s something I’ve been striving for and it clicked right there about the fourth inning. I started getting some quick outs, quicker innings, and to get through seven felt really good,” he said. Hendricks allowed three runs and five hits, walked two and struck out five.

RHP John Lackey (8-9, 4.87 ERA) is on a roll with a 3-0 record since the All-Star break. In his last start on July 30 at Milwaukee, he allowed just two runs and nine hits in six innings in his eighth quality start. Both runs came on a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Lackey will make his eighth career start against Washington and second this season. He allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings on June 28 at Nationals Park and had gone 2-0 with a 3.49 ERA in his previous six starts against the franchise dating to a 2003 start against the Montreal Expos.