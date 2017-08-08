RHP Jake Arrieta (11-8) improved to 7-1 with a 1.14 earned-run average in his last nine outings in the state of California since Aug. 25, 2015 with his 6 1/3-inning effort on Monday. Arrieta scattered nine hits and was charged with two earned runs while striking out five and not allowing a walk.

INF Javier Baez hit the Cubs’ first inside-the-park home run since June 29, 2016 (Anthony Rizzo at Cincinnati) in the second inning. Baez’s deep drive to right center ricocheted off the brick wall past Giants right fielder Carlos Moncrief, who over-ran the ball. Baez dove head-first across the plate to beat the tag of C Buster Posey, who had to wait for a high, looping throw from Moncrief, playing only his sixth game with San Francisco. Baez extended his hitting streak to six games with his 16th home run.

LHP Jose Quintana (2-1, 4.13 ERA) is scheduled to make his fifth start on Tuesday since being acquired from the crosstown White Sox. Quintana is coming off a no-decision when he allowed three home runs and six earned runs during five innings against visiting Arizona on Thursday.

C Willson Contreras went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts on the day he was named NL Player of the Week. Contreras batted .455 (10-for-22) with a league-leading five home runs, 13 RBI and 1.660 OPS in six games, including a pair of multi-homer efforts. Contreras hit into a pair of fielder’s choices and flied out to center in addition to the pair of punch outs.

RF Jason Heyward was charged with his second error in his 81st game of the season. He drifted to his right on a routine fly ball by Giants CF Denard Span before extending fully with his right hand only to see the ball glance off the glove and fall harmlessly. Span scored one batter later when Joe Panik singled in the seventh inning to chase Cubs starter Jake Arrieta.