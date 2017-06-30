Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs’ youth movement helped the franchise snap a 108-year championship drought last season, and now the Cubs are counting on a new wave of prospects. Chicago’s injury-depleted lineup is loaded with young players as the Cubs begin a three-game road series against the last-place Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Cubs are just one game above .500, but they’re also just one game behind Milwaukee in the National League Central and are coming off a rousing 5-4 win at Washington in which they scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to split the four-game series. They did so with three starters on the shelf, as Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist are on the disabled list and reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant is day-to-day with a sprained ankle. “It’s good to see the freshmen and sophomores coming through,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “The frosh had a good day. They have to know they can do that.” The Reds had won three of four following a stretch of 13 losses in 14 games before being routed 11-3 in the finale of their three-game set against visiting Milwaukee on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (1-4, 2.50 ERA) vs. Reds RH Scott Feldman (6-5, 4.07)

Montgomery has posted back-to-back quality starts, and he has not allowed more than three runs in any of his four outings since moving into the rotation. The 27-year-old gave up three runs in the first inning of a loss Sunday at Miami before shutting out the Marlins for the next five frames and recording a season-high six strikeouts. Montgomery has made six relief appearances versus the Reds, including two this season, allowing three runs - all in his last appearance against them on May 17 - over 6 2/3 innings.

Feldman has recorded quality starts in two straight outings and three of his last four, and he has been victorious in four of his last five decisions. The 34-year-old won at Washington on Sunday, limiting the NL’s best offense to two runs and seven hits over seven innings. Feldman faced the Cubs for the first time May 17 in Chicago and was dinged for seven runs (five earned) in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have won 23 of the last 28 meetings and eight of the last nine series against the Reds, and they’ve homered in their last 15 games at Great American Ball Park.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who hit his 22nd and 23rd home runs Thursday, has 29 career home runs against the Cubs, more than any other opponent except Milwaukee (32).

3. Cubs 3B Jeimer Candelario, who hit his first major-league home run on Thursday, was hit by a pitch in the left knee in the ninth inning, but X-rays were negative and has been ruled day-to-day with a bruise.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Reds 4