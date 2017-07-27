Preview: Cubs at White Sox

For the first time since May 26, the Chicago Cubs sit alone atop the National League Central. The defending World Series champions will try to hold onto that perch when they head to the South Side to face the crosstown-rival Chicago White Sox in the finale of a four-game, home-and-home series Thursday.

The Cubs have won 10 of 12 since the All-Star break to move a season-best six games over .500, and they regained the division lead with an 8-3 win Wednesday in which Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. The White Sox are going in the opposite direction, having lost six straight at home and 11 of 12 overall to fall a season-high 20 games below .500. After dropping the opener of the series, the Cubs won the past two meetings and have a chance to reclaim the Crosstown Cup for the first time since 2014. The Cubs have won six of their last seven interleague games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago (Cubs), WGN (White Sox)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (7-6, 3.95 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (3-7, 4.46)

Lester took a perfect game into the sixth inning Saturday against St. Louis, matching his season high with 10 strikeouts and allowing three hits over eight innings. The 33-year-old has given up three runs over 15 frames while winning his first two starts since the All-Star break. Lester is 6-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 14 starts against the White Sox.

Pelfrey is winless over his last six outings (five starts) and has posted a 6.65 ERA over that span. The 33-year-old held Kansas City to one run and two hits over five innings last time out, but he also walked six in a no-decision. Pelfrey is 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA in three starts against the Cubs, but he hasn’t faced them since 2011.

Walk-Offs

1. White Sox pitchers have recorded only 12 quality starts over the past 56 games.

2. Cubs starters are 9-0 with a 2.50 ERA and eight quality starts in 12 contests since the All-Star break.

3. The White Sox are expected to place OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a ligament strain in his right thumb.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, White Sox 3