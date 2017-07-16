Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

Things are going well for the Atlanta Braves, who got four RBIs Saturday night from unexpected sources off their bench as they moved in position to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a three-game home series Sunday. Lane Adams lined a pinch-hit double to plate three runs and Jace Peterson added a pinch-hit homer Saturday, as Atlanta won for the 15th time in its past 23 games and captured its sixth series in the past nine.

Brandon Phillips snapped an 8-for-53 skid with three hits in the 8-5 triumph, falling a triple short of the cycle while driving in two runs. The Diamondbacks have lost four in a row and seven of eight overall, and continue to struggle away from home. Arizona dropped to 20-23 on the road, compared to a 33-15 mark at home. A.J. Pollock, who missed nearly two months with a strained right groin, finished 2-for-3 and walked twice in his first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list July 4.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (3-3, 2.58 ERA) vs. Braves LH Jaime Garcia (2-7, 4.55)

Godley makes his 12th start of the season and looks to snap a two-game losing streak, despite allowing only four runs on five hits in 12 2/3 innings in defeats against St. Louis and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has not surrendered more than three runs in any start this season. Godley made one start against Atlanta in 2016, giving up seven runs in five innings of a no-decision.

The Braves likely will try to deal Garcia before the July 31 trade deadline, but he closed the first half with a thud - posting a 9.41 ERA and a .333 opponents’ batting average across his final four starts. The 31-year-old, who is winless in his past seven starts, gave up five runs on 10 hits in six innings to lose against Houston on July 5, after allowing six runs in each of his three previous appearances. Garcia is 5-1 in seven career starts against Arizona.

Walk-Offs

1. The Braves are 38-33 since starting the season 6-12, and a victory Sunday would raise their season record to .500.

2. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte collected three more hits Saturday, raising his average to .308 and giving him 117 hits this season (second in the National League).

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who entered Saturday tied for third in the NL in RBIs, drove in two runs Saturday to move into a first-place tie with 70.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Diamondbacks 3