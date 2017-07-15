Freeman propels Braves past Diamondbacks

ATLANTA -- A seven-week stint on the disabled list didn’t cool off Freddie Freeman’s bat and neither did the All-Star break.

Freeman belted his third homer in seven games since returning from a broken wrist and delivered the decisive hit in the eighth inning Friday night as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3.

“He’s special and we all know that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He just keeps doing it and has all year.”

Freeman, who moved from first base to third to keep Matt Adams’ bat in the lineup, is hitting .400 (12-for-30) with six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs while getting at least one hit in all of the games since his return.

“I feel like it’s all in my approach,” Freeman said when asked about the secret for not missing a beat at the plate. “All I‘m trying to do is hit line drives to the shortstop.”

Freeman’s 17th homer in the sixth was pulled, but his single in the eighth off reliever Archie Bradley went to left field.

“We thought about taking the bat out of his hands and putting him on,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “But we believe in Archie and Freeman just beat us.”

Brandon Phillips, who had doubled, fell down rounding third base after Ender Inciarte scored the tying run, but the veteran second baseman scrambled home to put the Braves ahead when left fielder Gregor Blanco threw to second base.

“Obviously, it was an awkward play and it didn’t turn out the way we wanted,” Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks gave the Braves a scare in the ninth, but Inciarte spoiled A.J. Pollock’s home run bid with a leaping catch at the fence in center field.

Jim Johnson retired the next two batters harmlessly to get his 20th save. Rex Brothers (1-0) received credit for the victory after getting the last out of the eighth.

The loss was the ninth in the past 12 games for the Diamondbacks (53-37). The Braves (43-45) have won 15 games in their last at-bat -- the most in the majors.

Bradley (3-2) hadn’t allowed a run in 16 of his previous 17 games and the two runs he gave up with four hits in the eighth matched the total for his previous 24 outings spanning 23 2/3 innings.

“Archie is our guy. He’ll get the ball every time in the eighth inning,” Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks had taken the lead in the top of the eighth on an unearned run. Chris Owings singled, took third as catcher Tyler Flowers made a throwing error on his stolen base and scored on a two-out wild pitch by reliever Jose Ramirez.

Paul Goldschmidt’s 21st homer tied it in the seventh inning. The All-Star first baseman picked on a high changeup from left-handed reliever Sam Freeman and deposited it to left-center field that just made it into the seats.

The blast cost Braves starter R.A. Dickey a chance for a fifth straight home victory and got the Diamondbacks’ Taijuan Walker off the hook for a potential loss.

Dickey limited Arizona to one run in six innings despite eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. The 42-year-old knuckleballer struck out four.

“I’ve felt pretty good for a while now,” said Dickey, who has a 1.09 ERA in his past five starts. “Finding the right rhythm.”

Walker hung a 1-0 curveball to Freeman with one out in the sixth inning and the Braves slugger drove the pitch over the right field wall.

The Diamondbacks lost a chance for more than one run in the top of the sixth when Walker grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Arizona had four straight singles, with Daniel Descalso’s third hit driving in the run.

The Braves scored a first-inning run against Walker on a leadoff double by Inciarte, their lone All-Star Game representative, and a two-out single by Matt Kemp.

The Diamondbacks had seven runners on base in the first four innings against Dickey but hit into a double play and left six stranded.

NOTES: INF Johan Camargo, hitting .327 after going 1-for-3, replaced SS Dansby Swanson in the Braves lineup for the third time in six games. ... Swanson has a .146/.222/.220 slash line in his past 13 games. ... The Braves placed RHP Jason Motte (strained back) on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 6 and recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place in the bullpen. ... LHP Patrick Corbin (6-8, 4.81 ERA) will start the middle game of the weekend series Saturday for the Diamondbacks against Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (7-5. 3.77 ERA). ... Corbin is 3-0 with five career games (three starts) against Atlanta and hasn’t allowed a run in 25 2/3 innings. ... Foltynewicz has won his past four decisions. ... The Diamondbacks swept a three-game series at Turner Field a year ago and won the season series 5-2.