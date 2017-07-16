Adams comes through as Braves dump Diamondbacks

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves finally scored against Patrick Corbin, then pinch hitter Lane Adams made sure the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander wouldn't get another victory against them.

Adams delivered a three-run double in a four-run sixth inning against the Diamondbacks bullpen and the Braves clinched the weekend series with an 8-5 victory Saturday night.

"I feel like I'm getting more comfortable with any at-bat I get," said Adams, who has eight RBIs on his six pinch hits in 25 at-bats this season. "I look forward to when my number is called. ... I was ready for it."

Braves manager Brian Snitker picked the right-handed hitting Lane Adams to bat rather than left-handed swinging Matt Adams, which seemed like the more obvious choice against right-hander Randall Delgado.

Left-hander Andrew Chafin was warming up, though, and the move paid off for the Braves.

"I just thought it was a better matchup than Matt Adams against a lefty," Snitker said. "Lane goes up there and gives you a pretty good at-bat."

Corbin had his scoreless streak against the Braves snapped at 27 2/3 innings on Brandon Phillips' third-inning homer, but was in line for a fourth victory until the Braves got the best of the Arizona bullpen for the second straight game.

Delgado (1-2) was charged with all four runs in the eighth, allowing three hits and a walk while getting just two outs.

Adams connected on the first pitch after a 3-2 walk to Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte plated the last run of the inning with what was scored as his third hit of the game, making it 6-3.

"Delgado put himself in a position where he couldn't make a mistake and Adams took advantage of it," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Arizona bullpen gave up two more runs, including a pinch homer by Jace Peterson in the eighth inning, as the Braves (44-45) handed the Diamondbacks (53-38) their seventh loss in the past eight games.

"The season has ups and downs every year," Lovullo said. "I know that we're frustrated right now. We've lost a couple of games. But Atlanta is a quality baseball team."

It went downhill for Arizona after Daniel Descalso, pinch hitting for Corbin, singled in the tying run off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz in the sixth. Descalsco scored the lead run on a two-out single by Paul Goldschmidt off reliever Luke Jackson.

Foltynewicz, who labored through 110 pitches, was charged with three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Corbin, who threw just 77 pitches, allowed six hits and two runs over five innings. He struck out six and his only walk was intentional.

"It's frustrating coming out. You want to go as deep as you can," Corbin said. "But it's the National League and there are tough decisions."

The Braves finally scored against Corbin with one out in the third. Phillips turned on a hanging 3-2 slider and smashed his eighth homer into the left-center field seats.

Corbin's scoreless streak of 27 2/3 innings against the Braves to start his career was the longest in the majors since Houston's Pete Harnisch went 29 innings against San Diego in 1991 and 1992.

The Braves went up 2-1 in the fifth inning as Inciarte singled with two outs and scored on a double by Phillips, who had three hits in his first three at-bats.

"He kind of had my number all game," Corbin said. "I made some mistakes on him he made me pay. I just didn't get ahead of him like I wanted to."

Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 21st save and Ian Krol (2-2) got credit for the victory after retiring the only batter he faced in the sixth.

NOTES: RHP Zack Godley (3-3, 2.58 ERA) will pitch Sunday's series finale for the Diamondbacks against Braves LHP Jaime Garcia (2-7, 4.55 ERA). Garcia has lost his last five decisions. ... Neither team took batting practice on the field Saturday because of late-afternoon rain, but the game started on time under clearing skies. ... The sellout crowd of 41,627 was the largest in SunTrust Park's first season. ... Braves INF/OF Danny Santana (leg infection) was 5-for-5 with three RBIs, a double and a stolen base Saturday in his second rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett. He is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Monday.