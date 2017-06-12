D-backs pull away from Brewers with late homers

PHOENIX -- Zack Greinke was once part of baseball's best 1-2 pitching combination with Clayton Kershaw in Los Angeles. Now another such difficult-to-defeat duo is emerging in Arizona: Greinke and Robbie Ray.

Ray outdueled Chase Anderson in a matchup of two of the majors' hottest pitchers before Arizona's long-ball offense put away its latest home victory, an 11-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks hit four homers against the Milwaukee bullpen while scoring five runs in both the seventh and eighth innings as they took two of three in the weekend series.

Brandon Drury, Chris Herrmann and David Peralta homered during a five-run seventh inning against relievers Carlos Torres and Neftali Feliz.

Paul Goldschmidt's grand slam in the eighth against Rob Scahill helped secure what for six innings was a tightly played game.

The surprising Diamondbacks won for the 11th time in their past 12 games at Chase Field, where they are 26-9 this season. They have won five of six overall.

"All of my pitches were working ... and the bats came alive at the end there. That was impressive," Ray said.

So was the starting pitcher. Ray (7-3) struck out 12, gave up three hits and walked four over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He won his fifth start in a row, a streak in which he has allowed only one run in 37 innings (0.24 ERA).

The left-hander is the first Arizona pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2004 to strike out at least 10 in three consecutive starts, and he is doing it in Johnson-like fashion with an overpowering-at-times fastball and an assortment of breaking pitches.

Match that with Greinke's current streak of seven wins in his past eight decisions, and the Diamondbacks are becoming one of the few staffs with two certifiable aces.

"It's been great, we're feeding off each other," Ray said. "It's just (trying) to outdo the next guy. If a guy goes seven innings, you want to go eight. If a guy punches out 10, you want to punch out 12. It's a good healthy competition."

Following a stretch of six strikeouts in a span of seven batters, Ray was lifted after hitting Orlando Arcia with a pitch and walking pinch hitter Jesus Aguilar with two outs in the seventh.

Reliever J.J. Hoover then walked Lewis Brinson, who played in his first major league game, to load the bases, but Jorge De La Rosa came on to strike out Eric Thames on three pitches to end the threat. Thames is 1-for-24 against Arizona this season.

Drury, whose two-run homer carried the D-backs to a 3-2 victory Saturday night, then greeted Torres in the bottom of the seventh with his seventh homer -- a drive into the swimming pool in right field. After Daniel Descalso singled, Herrmann -- who is becoming Ray's designated catcher -- hit a drive over the right field wall for his sixth homer, just after a similar drive to left went foul at the last instant.

Feliz came on with two outs and walked Gregor Blanco before Peralta homered off the right field foul pole on a 2-2 pitch, his fifth homer of the season. The Diamondbacks have an NL-leading 58 homers at home, where they have homered in 15 consecutive games.

"We scored a bunch of runs the last three innings, and that's what we've been doing," Peralta said.

Goldschmidt said that, all season, the D-backs' pitching has picked up the offense, "And we've been able to have some big innings. Guys are confident, but we know there's a long way to go."

Anderson (5-2) was nearly as effective as Ray, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings, but the former Diamondbacks right-hander saw his three-game winning streak stopped.

The game really got out of hand after the bullpen came on, with four Brewers relievers combining to allow 10 runs and nine hits over Arizona's last two offensive innings.

"We've got more than one guy who is struggling right now, but they've got to pitch," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "The only way to get untracked is to pitch, and they've got to figure it out. Making changes certainly is an option, but we're limited there."

Anderson's run of 21 consecutive scoreless innings also was halted, and quickly, as Peralta singled ahead of Goldschmidt's one-out double down the left field line in the first. Jake Lamb, who leads the majors with 57 RBIs, scored Peralta with a grounder to short that deflected off Anderson.

"I tried to keep the game close ...(and) it was a pitchers' duel," Anderson said. "(But) that one run was the difference there, and they just opened it up in the seventh, which was unfortunate."

Milwaukee didn't score until Keon Broxton homered in the ninth off Silvino Bracho.

NOTES: Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt's grand slam was the fourth of his career and his 14th homer of the season. Goldschmidt has reached base in 38 consecutive home games, a franchise record.... Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray has nine career games with at least 10 strikeouts, including five in 13 starts this season. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke was reinstated from the paternity list and RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was designated for assignment, a move that manager Torey Lovullo said was extremely difficult to make because of how valuable the 33-year-old has been to the younger Diamondbacks relievers. ... Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson, who starts Tuesday against St. Louis, is 0-8 in his career against the Cardinals. ... Brewers OF Lewis Brinson, considered the team's top prospect, made his major league debut by going 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base. He was robbed of a base hit by Arizona SS Nick Ahmed's diving stop of a hard-hit grounder in the first inning.