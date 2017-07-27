Preview: Diamondbacks at Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks hope that J.D. Martinez's show of power travels well as the team begins a 10-game road trip on Thursday with the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Acquired from Detroit last week, Martinez recorded his third multi-homer performance of the season and increased his series total to seven RBIs following Wednesday's 10-3 romp over Atlanta.

"I've heard some things he's said, where he wants to get on the bus, on the train and contribute as fast as possible," manager Torey Lovullo told reporters of the 29-year-old Martinez. Paul Goldschmidt also went on the fast track versus the Braves, going 5-for-9 with three doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored after a porous 2-for-17 effort with 11 strikeouts in his previous five games. While the Diamondbacks have struggled to find consistency away from the desert, the Cardinals have rebounded from a disastrous stretch at Busch Stadium to win five in a row at home - highlighted by a three-game sweep of Colorado to start the week. Paul DeJong belted his fourth homer in five outings in Wednesday's 10-5 triumph over the Rockies, improving to 9-for-26 with nine RBIs and five runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (3-4, 3.32 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Luke Weaver (0-0, 0.00)

Godley saw his winless stretch extend to four starts on Friday after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Washington. The 27-year-old struck out a career-high 10 batters in that contest and has fanned 48 in his last six trips to the mound. Godley had lost his previous three straight decisions, beginning with a hard-luck setback versus St. Louis despite permitting three runs on two hits in seven innings of a 4-3 defeat.

Weaver will receive his first start of the season in place of injured veteran Adam Wainwright (back), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Weaver worked three scoreless innings over two relief appearances with the Cardinals earlier this month. Weaver, who was scratched from his scheduled Tuesday start with Triple-A Memphis, made eight starts with St. Louis last season and owns a 1.91 ERA over 66 innings with the Redbirds in 2017.

Walk-Offs

1. St. Louis OF Randal Grichuk has four homers, seven RBIs and six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb is mired in an 0-for-11 stretch with five strikeouts in his last four contests.

3. Cardinals C Yadier Molina has recorded three straight 2-for-4 performances and hit safely in eight of his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 3