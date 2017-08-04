Goldschmidt's three homers lead D-backs past Cubs

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs, including a go-ahead solo shot in the ninth inning, and drove in a career-high six runs to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 10-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

J.D. Martinez also homered in the ninth off of Cubs closer Wade Davis (2-1), who worked the ninth following a 30-minute rain delay, the third delay of the day.

Fernando Rodney got the save by pitching a scoreless ninth for Arizona, which took two of three games from the defending World Series champions. Rodney walked two before striking out Ian Happ and Jason Heyward to close out the victory. Jake Barrett (1-0) earned the victory.

The Diamondbacks won after the Cubs erased a five-run deficit and then rallied again from a run down in the eighth inning. The Cubs, who got two home runs and six RBIs from Willson Contreras, took their first lead on a two-run single by Contreras in the seventh inning.

Arizona regained an 8-7 advantage in the eighth inning on a two-run single by Jake Lamb before Chicago responded when Heyward scored on a Jon Jay fielder's choice.

The Cubs rallied from behind in the sixth inning on a Contreras three-run homer that cut the deficit to 6-5 before Chicago took its first lead an inning later.

Arizona build a 6-1 lead on Goldschmidt's two-run homer in the fifth off of Cubs starter Jose Quintana. The Diamondbacks jumped on Quintana for four runs in the first inning. After Gregor Blanco and Adam Rosales singled to start off the inning, Goldschmidt tagged a three-run homer to give the Diamondbacks an early lead.

Two batters later, Brandon Drury followed with a solo shot before Quintana got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Contreras got the Cubs to within 4-1 in the second inning with a solo home run off of Arizona starter Zack Greinke. Javier Baez scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning following a one-out triple.

Greinke allowed six runs in six innings, while Quintana yielded six runs in five innings.

NOTES: Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray saw a concussion specialist Thursday in Phoenix, six days after being hit by a 102 mph line drive. ... Arizona RHP Randall Delgado, who is on the disabled list due to right elbow inflammation, threw from 75 feet Wednesday and felt very good, manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday. Delgado is expected to be re-evaluated Friday. ... Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas (groin tendinitis) is initiating baserunning activities and has been hitting and throwing. He has been on the DL since June 6. "Things are trending in a very positive direction," Lovullo said. ...Thursday's game was delayed by 90 minutes as rain showers moved through the area just prior to the scheduled first pitch. The game was again delayed for 35 minutes in the top of the second inning and finally for 30 minutes in the ninth inning.