Dodgers' Wood fans 10 D-backs, improves to 10-0

LOS ANGELES -- Alex Wood has a very successful act to follow on the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff and he did his best Clayton Kershaw impersonation again Wednesday night, throwing seven shutouts innings and striking out 10 in a 1-0 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Wood improved to 10-0 on the season after allowing three hits and walking two on 85 pitches to lower his ERA to 1.67. It was his 13th consecutive start without a loss, the longest streak by a Dodgers pitcher to open the season since Rick Rhoden went 19 straight in 1976.

Wood followed up Kershaw's performance Tuesday night, when the three-time NL Cy Young winner also threw seven shutout innings in a 4-3 victory against the Diamondbacks.

"You see your teammate, in Clayton, the way he goes at guys, prepares, pitches every game like it's conceivably his last," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Every time Alex takes the mound, he has that pitching-with-a-purpose mentality."

Wood showed rare emotion during a matchup between the top two teams in the NL, pumping his fist several times after making the final out of an inning.

"I don't know how often you get two teams that are 50-plus wins before the All-Star break playing each other, especially in the same division," Wood said. "It felt a little bigger tonight."

The Dodgers scored in the second. Chris Taylor singled up the middle with one out, and Yasmani Grandal hit the first pitch from Arizona starter Zack Godley into the left-center-field gap for a stand-up double and his third RBI of the series.

It was also Grandal's 18th double of the season, moving him into a tie among major league catchers with Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals.

The first-place Dodgers moved 4 1/2 games in front of the Diamondbacks in the NL West standings with their 22nd win the past 26 games and fifth shutout since June 20.

Godley (3-3) held the Dodgers to three hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.

Godley came in holding opposing hitters to a .191 average, second among NL starters with at least nine starts. Los Angeles batters were 3-for-19 off Godley (.158) before he exited after 92 pitches.

"I felt good, I felt like I commanded the zone pretty well," Godley said. "They took advantage of a couple mistakes."

Pedro Baez relieved Wood to start the eighth and threw five consecutive balls before getting three straight outs. Kenley Jansen then came on for the ninth and recorded his 20th save in 20 opportunities this season.

Wood needed only six pitches to record the first three outs and was at 29 pitches through three innings. He encountered his first threat in the fourth when Ketel Marte walked to lead off the inning and Jake Lamb slapped a two-out double down the left field line, Arizona's first hit.

With runners on second and third, Wood struck out his third batter of the inning, Brandon Drury, to escape the jam.

"They certainly delivered a 1-2 punch on us," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said of Wood and Kershaw.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner doubled with two outs in the first for his third extra-base hit of the series.

Turner went 1-for-3 and is batting .384, tops among major league players with at least 200 at-bats. That mark would also be the fourth-highest at the All-Star break since 1969. The only players with a higher average were Larry Walker (.398 in 1997), Tony Gwynn (.394 in 1997) and Andres Galarraga (.391 in 1993).

NOTES: Dodgers UT Chase Utley started at first base for the ninth time this season and 34th time of his 15-year career. He went 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch and remains one RBI shy of 1,000 for his career. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt went his fifth straight game without an RBI, and 3B Jake Lamb didn't knock in a run for a fourth straight game. Goldschmidt leads the NL with 66 RBIs, and Lamb is second with 65. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock was not in the starting lineup a day after returning from seven weeks on the DL with a groin strain. He pinch-hit to lead off the eighth, prompting Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to relieve LHP Alex Wood after his warmups. Pollock walked on four pitches off RHP Pedro Baez.