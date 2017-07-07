Dodgers rally in 9th to complete sweep of D-backs

LOS ANGELES -- The team with the best record in the National League understandably maintains its confidence even in dire moments.

That mentality helped the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for four runs in the ninth inning Thursday to pull out a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor's fourth hit of the game scored the winning run, capping the comeback and completing a three-game sweep.

"It's kind of been our bread and butter this year," Taylor said of the ability to rally. "It feels like we're never out of the game."

Arizona closer Fernando Rodney, who blew a save for the fifth time in 26 opportunities, gave up a leadoff single to Yasiel Puig and then walked pinch hitters Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger to load the bases.

Rodney (3-3) walked Logan Forsythe on four pitches to force in a run, and Corey Seager followed with a ground-ball single up the middle to drive in two and tie the score at 4-4.

Justin Turner was walked intentionally, and Rodney was removed for T.J. McFarland. Taylor lined the first pitch over the head of drawn-in left fielder Rey Fuentes for the winning run.

"I knew he had a good sinker, so I was looking for that pitch, wanted to see it up and not try to do too much with it," Taylor said. "I've done a good job lately of staying within myself, not over-swinging. I think I fell into that. I was struggling for a couple weeks, and I think I was just trying to do too much. I've done a good job of simplifying my approach lately."

The ninth series sweep of the season moved the first-place Dodgers 5 1/2 games in front of the second-place Diamondbacks in the National League West.

Jake Lamb homered twice for Arizona.

Lamb, who was selected to his first NL All-Star team earlier in the week, hit a solo shot off starter Rich Hill in the fifth inning and another off reliever Luis Avilan in the eighth, each time giving the Diamondbacks a one-run lead.

"Jake has been doing a really good job of working against some lefties and getting himself ready for those moments, and a credit to him and all the hard work he's doing," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Nobody's paying attention, and he had two big homers and got us in a position to win this game."

Ketel Marte also homered in the eighth off Avilan after entering the game as part of a double switch in the seventh.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray matched his career high with 13 strikeouts. He allowed one run on five hits and four walks in six innings, exiting after 106 pitches.

"He has explosive stuff," Taylor said of Ray.

After Dodgers reliever Josh Fields balked in a run in the ninth, Rodney came on for the Diamondbacks to protect a 4-1 lead.

"My command wasn't there tonight," Rodney said.

Hill left after seven innings, having allowed one run on two hits and no walks. He struck out nine in a 95-pitch outing.

Hill blanked the Diamondbacks for 4 1/3 innings before Lamb homered on an 0-2 curveball to give Arizona a 1-0 lead.

Ray gave up a homer to Logan Forsythe over the right-center-field fence with two outs in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1.

Fields (4-0) allowed one run in one inning but earned the win.

Earlier in the day, Turner learned he had won the NL Final Vote into the All-Star Game next week in Miami.

Turner beat out Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins, Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals and Mark Reynolds of the Colorado Rockies to become a first-time All Star.

"I'll forever be grateful to the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans for what they did for me this week," he said before the game.

NOTES: Los Angeles LHP Grant Dayton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a stiff neck, and OF Scott Van Slyke was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Van Slyke, who was demoted on May 16 after hitting .122 with two home runs through his first 28 games, pinch-hit to start the seventh inning and walked, but was picked off by C Chris Iannetta for the second out. ... Arizona LHP Rubby De La Rosa was placed on the 10-day DL due to soreness in his pitching shoulder. RHP Jake Barrett was called up from Triple-A Reno.