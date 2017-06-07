Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to June 3. He was held out of the final two games of the Miami weekend series because of the injury. "We want to let him get ahead of this," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It just requires him to get off his feet." Tomas is slashing .241/.294/.464 with eight homers and 32 RBIs, but his production has dropped since the injury acted up two weeks ago. He has three hits and 10 strikeouts in his last 25 plate appearances.

RHP Zack Godley was recalled when OF Yasmany Tomas (tendinitis) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, and Godley will return to the rotation to face Milwaukee on Saturday, manager Torey Lovullo said. Godley pitched four innings at Triple-A Reno on Monday before being pulled from the game and told that he was going to rejoin the D-backs. "It is what it is," Godley said. "It is always disappointing to go down, but all I can do is keep moving forward and keep trying to throw well." Godley is 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in six starts while filling in for RHP Shelby Miller (elbow) and RHP Taijuan Walker (blister). Godley has made five consecutive quality starts and has not allowed more than three runs in any of his starts. He was optioned to Reno last Wednesday but was eligible to return before the 10-day waiting period because he is replacing an injured player.

RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) did PFP drills and was to take some swings Tuesday and is expected to throw a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday. Walker had a scheduled bullpen session pushed back twice on the last road trip. "It's one of those things that has to heal on its own and you don't know how long it is going to take," Walker said. Walker said he has spoken to Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez about it. Sanchez's blister issues forced him on the 10-day disabled list three times. "He told me the biggest thing is to take as much time as you need."

C Chris Herrmann was removed from Tuesday's game in the top of the fifth inning with right hand soreness. He was visited by the trainer during a fourth-inning at-bat that ended with a strikeout. Manager Torey Lovullo said he did not believe the injury was serious.

RHP Braden Shipley was returned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, two days after making his second spot start of the season. He gave up seven hits and five runs, four earned in five innings of a no-decision in a 6-5 loss in Miami.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker was recalled from Triple-A Reno when RHP Braden Shipley was returned to Reno after making a spot start at Miami on Sunday. Hazelbaker, who opened the season with the D-backs, was hitting .329 with five homers and 15 RBIs with Reno. He spent the first month of the season with Arizona, where he was 8-for-26 with a homer and five RBIs.