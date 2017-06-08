Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock (groin) ran at about 75 percent on Wednesday, when he also took batting practice and shagged flies in the outfield while progressing toward a return after suffering his right groin injury while running out a single May 14. Running the bases full-speed is usually the final step in the process. "Probably should hit that in the next day or two," Pollock said. "Hitting that last gear is the biggest thing with this injury. I feel like I am pretty close to that last gear."

RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) threw a 64-pitch simulated game at the D-backs' training facility at Salt River Fields on Wednesday. The blister on his right index finger was covered, and the D-backs are waiting until he can throw an aggressive bullpen session without the covering before slotting Walker into the rotation. "He was attacking hitters," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The fastball command was very good. It was a solid day for him." Walker, 4-3 with a 3.46 ERA, has been out since May 19. "I don't want that to keep ripping apart," Lovullo said.

C Chris Herrmann (right hand) was held out of the lineup with soreness after being removed after the fourth inning Tuesday when he appeared to tweak his hand during his last at-bat. A left-hander hitter, Herrmann's right hand is closest to the nob, but manager Torey Lovullo said there are no hamate bone issues. Herrmann could have played, Lovullo said, but, with three catchers, the D-backs had no need to rush him back.

RHP Zack Greinke threw 102 pitches in five innings before being replaced, but he pushed through without his best stuff long enough for his eighth victory, tying Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw and Colorado RHP Antonio Sensately for the NL lead in victories. "Command was still all right, but my stuff just wasn't as sharp, I don't think," said Greinke, who had pitched into the sixth inning in his last nine starts. "Flat stuff got a little flatter in last two innings." He threw 102 pitches.