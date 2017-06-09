Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Silvino Bracho threw two scoreless innings after being recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Reno for his fourth stint with the D-backs this season. He was summoned when RHP Zack Greinke was placed on the paternity list. Bracho has given up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in four appearances with the D-backs but is 2-1 with three saves and a 1.53 ERA in 15 games for Reno.

RHP Randall Delgado will make his fourth start of the season against Milwaukee on Friday, and he will remain in the rotation for the immediate future, manager Torey Lovullo said. Delgado has a 1.80 ERA in his three starts since joining the rotation in place of RHP Taijuan Walker (blister), giving up 14 hits with 15 strikeouts in 15 innings as his worked his pitch count from 61 to 92 to 93. "I'm pretty happy to stay," said Delgado, who has been used almost exclusively in relief since 2013. "I don't know how long it is going to be. I'm just trying to do my job." Delgado is 1-1 with a save and a 3.24 ERA in 18 appearances. He made four starts in 2014 and one in 2015.

LHP Patrick Corbin gave up eight hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings, calling it a step forward after a rough patch in which he had given up 31 earned runs in 31 innings. "It felt good. Going in the right direction," Corbin said. He gave up two runs in the first inning but allowed only one more run before leaving with two outs in the sixth inning. "Threw the ball in very well," he said. "Just thought I located better than I have."

RHP Zack Greinke was placed on paternity leave Thursday to be with his wife, Emily, for the birth of their second child. Greinke improved to 8-3 in a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Wednesday, when he threw 102 pitches in five innings. His next scheduled start is Tuesday in Detroit after an off day Monday.

C Chris Iannetta had a career-high seven RBIs while hitting second for the first time this season. His two-run homer gave Arizona a 4-3 lead it never lost in the fifth inning, and he had a three-run double in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. "I wanted to pile some real good right-handed hitters on top of one another," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Bounced around the idea for several days. Makes sense to me to get 'C.I.' a chance to get several at-bats hitting in front" of 1B Paul Goldschmidt. Iannetta had RBIs in five consecutive games on the recent road trip and has six homers in his last 11 games. He hit second for the fourth time in his career. "These are the days you play baseball for, the chance to contribute and you have fun while doing it. I feel like a kid again."