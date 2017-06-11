FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 2 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Archie Bradley has had 11 scoreless appearances in his last 12 trips to the mound. Over this span, he has allowed one earned run in 10 1/3 innings, an ERA of 0.89.

RHP Taijuan Walker threw a bullpen session Saturday, for the first time taking off the bandage that covered his blister during part of the session. Walker will be evaluated further before a decision will be made on when he starts pitching again. He went on the disabled list May 21.

INF/OF Daniel Descalso started his fifth straight game in left field in place of the injured Yasmany Tomas. Descalso went 0-3 with a walk in the leadoff role, lowering his average to .215.

1B Paul Goldschmidt walked in the first inning to reach base for a career-best 37th straight game at Chase Field, tying Stephen Drew's club record. Goldschmidt needs one homer to move into sole possession of second place on the club's all-time list, breaking a tie with Steve Finley (153). Luis Gonzalez is the franchise's all-time leader (224). Goldschmidt could serve as a designated hitter either Tuesday or Wednesday in Detroit, manager Torey Lovullo indicated.

RHP Fernando Rodney is on a roll. The closer has not allowed an earned run in 13 straight appearances since May 1, going 10-for-11 in save situations with a .054 opponents' batting average (2-for-37).

