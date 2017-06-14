Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Taijuan Walker is slated to be taken off the disabled list prior to Wednesday night's game so he can pitch against Detroit. Walker has been out since May 20 because of a blister on his right hand. "We're comfortable knowing he's done a lot of those things we asked him to do, cleared all those hurdles we asked him to clear," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We wanted to make sure he wasn't in a situation where he wasn't going to take a couple steps back."

RHP Randall Delgado is going from starting to relieving because of a glut of days off for Arizona in a span of 10 days. "It doesn't mean anything other than we're just readjusting some things with the off days," manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday. Delgado has started four times in 19 appearances this season.

DH Paul Goldschmidt will return to his first base post Wednesday after spending a game as a designated hitter. Because the D-Backs are playing in an American League city, they must find someone to bat for the pitcher. Manager Torey Lovullo chose Goldschmidt because it gave him a chance to keep the first baseman off the field two days in a row. Arizona was off Monday. Goldschmidt had two singles plus a two-run home run.

2B Brandon Drury had a single, home run and two doubles Tuesday when he came up in the ninth. He grounded out to second and had to settle for a four-hit evening. "He had a great day," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was just kind of a silent moment where he just goes out there and does his job and has great results. I know his two-run home run gave us a big boost, as did Goldy's (Paul Goldschmidt's).

RF David Peralta saved Arizona from embarrassment with a game-winning home run leading off the ninth inning Tuesday night. "I know that he's probably a little disappointed with a ball or two that got away from him in right field," manager Torey Lovullo said. "But he separated things. He came back, left on left, he pounded the ball off a very, very quality reliever to the opposite field in this stadium. That says something." Peralta wasn't charged with errors on 1B Miguel Cabrera's two doubles but his body language said he knew they were catchable. He had three hits, including his sixth home run of the season. He hit a first-pitch fastball the opposite way, the home run landing on top of the bullpen rooms in left center.

RHP Zack Greinke was nearly perfect through five innings Tuesday night but he couldn't survive the sixth. Greinke gave up just two singles through five shutout inning but was touched for six unearned runs in the sixth, getting pulled before he could get the third out. "I wanted him to complete that inning," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I alway want our guys to walk off the mound after an inning." Five of the six runs in the sixth scored by Detroit were charged to Greinke, but none were earned.