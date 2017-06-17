Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will make his eighth start of the season on Saturday against the Phillies as the former 10th-round pick in 2013 continues to solidify his spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation. After limiting the Brewers to two runs in 6 2/3 innings last Saturday, Godley improved his record to 2-1 with a 2.44 ERA since his call-up; that ERA would be third-best in the NL if he had enough innings.

LHP Patrick Corbin evened his record at 6-6 on Friday night, getting picked up by his offense in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Corbin left the game after six innings with his team down 4-2 but got the win after the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Hegave up five hits and four runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking none. "I think he threw the ball really well," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The line score might not show it, but the mistakes he made were identifiable.

3B Jake Lamb extended his MLB-leading RBI total to 58 on Friday night with a sacrifice fly that scored what proved to be the winning run in a 5-4 victory. In 11 career games against the Phillies, he's hitting .386 (17-of-44) with 12 RBIs.

RHP Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Phillies on Friday night to pick up his 19th save of the season. He hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 16 appearances, spanning 15 2/3 innings, and hasn't given up a hit in his last seven games (seven innings). "He's in a good spot," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's locked in. He had a couple down moments early in the year, but he's locked in right now. We're very comfortable and confident with where he is."

CF Gregor Blanco hit the 23rd home run of his nine-year MLB career on Friday night, a two-run shot to right to help the Diamondbacks overcome the Phillies. He has hit safely in each of his last seven starts (since June 6), going .321 (9-of-28) in that span. "I don't hit many, but when I hit a homer, I hit it far," he said with a laugh.