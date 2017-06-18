Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley posted a career-high eight strikeouts in a no-decision Saturday when the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 5-1. Godley was brilliant for most of his outing, with the only blemish coming in the bottom of the sixth, when he was removed after allowing a sacrifice fly that evened the score at 1-1. All eight of his strikeouts were swinging.

CF A.J. Pollock was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain on May 15.

OF Daniel Descalso went 2-for-4 batting leadoff for Arizona in a 5-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday. Descalso had what ended up being the winning RBI, punching a run-scoring single through the hole on the right side to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning.

1B Paul Goldschmidt delivered the crushing blow in a 5-1 Diamondbacks win in Philadelphia on Saturday. With the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1, Goldschmidt launched a two-run double to give Arizona some breathing room. He also made a great catch in the field in the seventh to preserve the win. Goldschmidt was 2-for-5 on the day and also scored a run.

3B Jake Lamb is leading all of Major League Baseball with 59 RBIs. Aside from a five-game stretch from May 5-10 without an RBI, he has not gone more than two consecutive games without driving in a run this season. Saturday, in a 5-1 Arizona win in Philadelphia, Lamb was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks.