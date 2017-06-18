FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 2 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Zack Godley posted a career-high eight strikeouts in a no-decision Saturday when the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 5-1. Godley was brilliant for most of his outing, with the only blemish coming in the bottom of the sixth, when he was removed after allowing a sacrifice fly that evened the score at 1-1. All eight of his strikeouts were swinging.

CF A.J. Pollock was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain on May 15.

OF Daniel Descalso went 2-for-4 batting leadoff for Arizona in a 5-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday. Descalso had what ended up being the winning RBI, punching a run-scoring single through the hole on the right side to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning.

1B Paul Goldschmidt delivered the crushing blow in a 5-1 Diamondbacks win in Philadelphia on Saturday. With the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1, Goldschmidt launched a two-run double to give Arizona some breathing room. He also made a great catch in the field in the seventh to preserve the win. Goldschmidt was 2-for-5 on the day and also scored a run.

3B Jake Lamb is leading all of Major League Baseball with 59 RBIs. Aside from a five-game stretch from May 5-10 without an RBI, he has not gone more than two consecutive games without driving in a run this season. Saturday, in a 5-1 Arizona win in Philadelphia, Lamb was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.