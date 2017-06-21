Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will start the series finale Thursday and left-hander Patrick Corbin will be pushed back one day and start Friday at home against Philadelphia. Said manager Torey Lovullo: "We examined a lot of things here" without elaborating on specifics that led to the decision. However, Corbin is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA at home in eight starts and 1-5 with a 7.84 ERA in six road starts. One was at Coors Field on May 6 where Corbin gave up nine hits and eight runs in four innings and lost 9-1. Godley is 0-1 with a 2.55 ERA in four road starts and 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts at Chase Field.

OF AJ Pollock (strained right groin) felt right quadriceps tightness in pre-game activities before a scheduled rehab start Monday with Triple-A Reno and won't play in a game before Friday. He has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 15. Manager Torey Lovullo said the plan was for Lovullo to do agility work and other baseball activity. Reno has a scheduled day off Wednesday, and Pollock is scheduled to go through normal pre-game activity but not play.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with his 17th home run. He has reached base safely in 59 of his past 61 games against the Rockies. During that span, Goldschmidt is hitting .374. On the Diamondbacks' eight-game road trip that ends Thursday, Goldschmidt is 10-for-26 with a double, three homers, seven RBIs and six runs scored in six games.

RHP Zack Greinke gave up four runs and nine hits in 7 1/3 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. He has not walked a batter in consecutive starts at Coors Field, totaling 14 1/3 innings. He also started there May 5. Greinke lost at Coors Field for the first time. In 10 career games, nine starts, at Coors Field, Greinke is 3-1 with a 4.14 ERA.