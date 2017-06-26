Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (groin) ran the bases and took batting practice Saturday, and took batting practice in the indoor cages Sunday. He is nearing a rehab assignment, manager Torey Lovullo said, but a timetable has not been set. "He is progressing perfectly," Lovullo said. "The idea is to continue watching him progress and getting him out to play some rehab games." Tomas, slashing .241/294/.464 with eight homers and 32 RBIs, has been on the disabled list since June 3. The D-backs are 13-4 (before Sunday) in his absence.

CF A.J. Pollock (groin) was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run in rehab game at Triple-A Reno on Sunday. He played four innings before being replaced. He sat out the previous five games after suffering a slight quad injury during a rehab game June 19. He has been out since May 15, and the D-backs would like him to get about 10-15 at-bats before being reactivated. "We're going to listen to the player," Lovullo said. "My gut feeling now is, he knows the importance of rest." Pollock played two games at Reno before the quad tightness.

RHP Taijuan Walker will return to the rotation Tuesday after being given an extra day off following his 6-3 victory in Colorado on June 21, in which he gave up three runs and struck out eight in six innings. "We are looking for moments to give guys breaks and rest the ability to recover," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It is a long season and we want to make sure in August and September, these games are going to be very meaningful in our anticipation, that they are ready to go."

RHP Rubby De La Rosa struck out two and gave up a triple in a scoreless inning of relief. Activated Friday, De La Rosa has struck out three of the five batters he has faced in two games while touching 99 mph on the stadium radar gun. "He has elite stuff," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Low fuzz with a slider that's swing-and-miss."

RHP Randall Delgado gave up four hits and a walk in five scoreless innings in what could be one of his final starts of the season. Delgado made four spot starts while RHP Taijuan Walker got through a blister issue, and he made his fifth start Sunday to give the rest of the rotation another day of rest. He is expected to return to the bullpen, where he began the season. "He is still stretched out (and) we wanted to take advantage of his ability to throw 75, 85 pitches," manager Torey Lovullo said of the decision to push the other starters back a day. "We feel like that might not last much longer. For right now, the strategy is for him to fall back into the bullpen the rest of the year." Delgado is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 22 appearances.