Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (groin) was 0-for-2 in first rehab game in rookie Arizona League. He played five innings in left field before being removed. He is likely to need three or four more games. He had not played since going on the disabled list retroactive to June 3. The D-backs are 16-5 without him.

C Oscar Hernandez was sent outright to Double-A Jackson on Tuesday after being designated for assignment Friday. He played in 22 games with Arizona the last two seasons and hit one home run.

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno when RHP Braden Shipley was recalled from Reno. Bracho pitched two scoreless innings Mondayand wold have been available only in an emergency Tuesday. Bracho has a 5.79 ERA in nine appearances with the D-backs this season. Bracho has made four stops with the D-backs this sesaon. "Each time he comes up here, he gets a little bit better," manager Torey Lovullo said.

CF A.J. Pollock (groin) was 1-for-4 with a double while playing seven innings in a rehab game at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, his second game in three days in his return to the field after missing time with a quad injury. Pollock has been out since May 15. The D-backs are 29-10 in his absence.

LF Daniel Descalso extended his hitting streak to five games with a double off the left-field fence in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-4 with a walk. He has four straight multiple-hit games and has 13 hits in his last 34 at-bats with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs. He started in left field Tuesday before moving to shortstop in the ninth inning after SS Nick Ahmed was hit by a pitch and forced to leave the game. Descalso started at third base Sunday and first base Monday.

SS Nick Ahmed suffered a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a Trevor Rosenthal fastball in the eighth inning. He knelt in pain and was removed from the game. He is expected to miss quite a bit of time, but the D-backs did not have an immediate time frame or did not make an immediate move to replace him on the roster. SS/2B Ketel Marte is hitting .338 with a .905 OPS at Triple-A Reno. He has 23 doubles, seven triples, six homers, 41 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

RHP Braden Shipley pitched a scoreless inning after being recalled Triple-A Reno earlier in the day to add an arm to the bullpen. Nominal long man Randall Delgado threw 75 pitches in a spot start Sunday and was unavailable Tuesday and likely Wednesday. "We're a little thin in the bullpen," manager Torey Lovullo said. "What his role is, we're not exactly sure. It might change day to day." Shipley is 0-1 in two appearances with the D-backs. He was 5-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 12 starts at Reno.