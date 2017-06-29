Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) went 0-for-2 while playing Tuesday for the Diamondbacks' Arizona League rookie farm club on a rehabilitation assignment. He took batting practice with the Diamondbacks before their Wednesday night game against St. Louis. He might be able to rejoin the team next week if he doesn't experience any setbacks. He was hitting .241 with eight homers and 22 RBIs when he last played June 2.

INF Ketel Marte, who leads the minor leagues with 105 hits while batting .338 with 36 extra-base hits for Triple-A Reno, was recalled Wednesday from the PCL team to replace injured INF Nick Ahmed. Marte, 23, had six homers, 23 doubles, seven triples and a .381 average with runners in scoring position. The Diamondbacks acquired him with RHP Taijuan Walker in a November trade with Seattle. Manager Torey Lovullo likes that he's a switch hitter, which means he'll likely be used as a pinch-hitter in late-inning situations if he doesn't start. "It's going to be a great luxury," Lovullo said. "If I need to go get a pinch-hitter, it's going to be a simple thought. I don't need to find if there's a better matchup. It's going to fall right in his lap. (That's a) lot of value to have."

RHP J.J. Hoover, who is about midway through his recovery from an inflamed right shoulder, is progressing as expected, according to Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. "All things are moving in a very positive direction for him and his maintenance program," Lovullo said. "He's right in the middle of it."

SS Nick Ahmed is expected to be out for six to eight weeks with a broken right hand that required three pins to be inserted Wednesday. He was placed on the disabled list. Ahmed's injury, which occurred when he was hit by a pitch from St. Louis RHP Trevor Rosenthal during a 6-5, 10-inning Arizona win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, is a setback for a team that has been the majors' hottest for more than a month. Ahmed was hitting .251 with six homers and 21 RBIs. "Everybody's bummed about it," manager Torey Lovullo said.

RHP Fernando Rodney struggled in his first month with the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs or more in four of his first 11 games. Since then, he has been difficult to hit. His one scoreless inning Tuesday against the Cardinals gave him a streak of 10 consecutive outings without a hit allowed and 18 consecutive games without a run surrendered. During that streak, batters are hitting .038 (2-for-52) against him. Despite Rodney's uneven April, manager Torey Lovullo said it was easy to stay with the 40-year-old as his closer, and not just because of his 281 career saves. "(He's) done it a long time and had a high level of success," Lovullo said. "He's a pretty special character. He's nothing like you think from the other side (the opposing dugout). He's charismatic, he's caring, he believes in and trusts his teammates. He's a great teacher and everybody gravitates toward him."