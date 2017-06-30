Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas (groin) began his rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League on Tuesday and appears likely to need a series of games before being activated. Tomas has been out since June 3, and he seems unlikely to return before the All-Star break. Hs is on a slower track than OF A.J. Pollock, who has been out since May 15. "We have to heat him back up," Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said. "We have to get him back in games. Like A.J. (Pollock), he hasn't played in awhile."

IF Ildemaro Vargas was 0-for-1 in his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, when the Diamondbacks sought to return their roster balance to 13 position players and 12 pitchers by returning RHP Braden Shipley to Reno. Vargas was hitting .303 with 24 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 43 RBIs at Reno. He spent 10 years and played 738 games in the minors. Vargas was signed out of the independent Atlantic League by Arizona in 2015 after being released by St. Louis. Vargas said he gained inspiration from fellow Venezuelan OF David Peralta, released by the Cardinals before signing with the Diamondbacks out of an independent league. "To be honest, I'm nervous a little bit," Vargas said through an interpreter. "But that's OK. I want to play.' Vargas, 25, arrived at the park after buying a pair black spikes Thursday morning. Reno was on the road, and all Vargas had was blue spikes.

CF A.J. Pollock (groin) is unlikely to join the team during this homestand that ends Sunday, general manager Mike Hazen said. "We'd prefer to stay away from that," Hazen said. Pollock, who has been out since May 15, was given a scheduled off day Thursday on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno and is expected to return to the lineup Friday. He has nine at-bats since being sidelined with a minor quad issue last week, and the Diamondbacks have said they would like him to get between 10-15 at-bats before he is recalled, health permitting.

RHP Braden Shipley was returned to Triple-A Reno after making relief appearances in the last two games since being recalled Tuesday. With RHP Randall Delgado available in the bullpen for the first time since throwing 75 pitches in his Sunday spot start, the bullpen is back to seven available arms and Shipley will return to the starting rotation in Reno. "We were thin in the bullpen and asked him to switch roles, and he made that as adjustment seamlessly and gave us innings that were much needed," manager Torey Lovullo said. The Diamondbacks, who added IF Ildemar Vargas in the corresponding move, carried 13 pitchers while Delgado served as a starter. Shipley, 25, is 0-1 with a 6.35 ERA in four appearances during three stats this season.