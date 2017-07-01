Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas will play in the Arizona Rookie League on Saturday and Sunday, then a determination will be made if he needs to be sent to a higher-level affiliate for more work before returning to the Diamondbacks.

P Tyler Joseph Badamo signed with the Diamondbacks on Friday. Terms of the contract were not made available. Badamo was drafted in the 24th round in 2014.

OF A.J. Pollock played seven innings Friday for Triple A-Reno. He will be evaluated and a determination will be made if he needs any more minor-league work in his comeback from a groin injury. The Diamondbacks have indicated the soonest he could return would be for the three-game series that starts Tuesday in Los Angeles vs. the Dodgers.

1B Paul Goldschmidt ranks among the National League leaders in June in a host of categories. He was tied for first in RBIs with 27, third in average at .367 and fifth in OPS (1.129).

INF/OF Chris Owings, who swatted two solo homers Friday vs. Colorado, has hit safely in his last 15 starts. He has gone 19-for-60 (.317) with four homers and nine RBIs. He finished June with a monthly career-high 14 extra base hits.

3B Jake Lamb has reached base safely in 22 of his last 23 games at Chase Field. During that stretch, he has gone 28-for-85 (.329).