Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley came in holding opposing hitters to a .191 average, second among NL starters with at least nine starts behind Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals (.159). Los Angeles batters were 3-for-19 off Godley (.158) before he exited after 92 pitches.

CF A.J. Pollock was not in the starting lineup a day after returning from seven weeks on the DL with a groin strain. He pinch-hit to lead off the eighth, prompting Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to relieve LHP Alex Wood after his warmups. Pollock walked on four pitches off RHP Pedro Baez.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went his fifth straight game without an RBI. Goldschmidt leads the NL with 66 RBIs.

RHP J.J. Hoover, on the DL with right shoulder inflammation, was set to throw his final bullpen Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Hoover's rehab is progressing as expected. He was sent on a rehab assignment Wednesday to the Diamondbacks' Arizona League team that includes rookies.

2B Brandon Drury singled off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning to finish 1-for-4. He's 15-for-37 (.405) with 4 doubles, 1 homer and 11 RBIs in past nine road games.

3B Jake Lamb didn't knock in a run for a fourth straight game. Lamb is second in the NL with 65 RBIs.