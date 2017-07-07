Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Ketel Marte hit a 440-foot home run on Thursday for his first of the season. Marte came on in the seventh inning as part of a double switch and then launched a pitch from Luis Avilan about 20 rows up in left field. Marte was called up last week after SS Nick Ahmed was hit by a pitch and sustained a broken right hand.

LHP Rubby De La Rosa was placed on the 10-day DL with soreness in his pitching shoulder and RHP Jake Barrett was called up from Triple-A Reno. De La Rosa had a walk and two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning Wednesday in the 1-0 loss to the Dodgers, but reported soreness in his shoulder on Thursday, manager Torey Lovullo said.

LHP Robbie Ray career high matched his career high with 13 strikeouts on Thursday. Ray allowed one run and lowered his ERA on the road this season to 1.34 while holding opposing hitters to a .172 batting average.

3B Jake Lamb hit two home runs off left-handers on Thursday. Before the game, just two of his 18 home runs had come off leftys. Hill also hit just the fifth home run since the start of last season off Rich Hill of the Dodgers. Lamb was chosen over Justin Turner of the Dodgers and Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs to back of Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies at third base in the All-Star Game next week.

RHP Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno when LHP Rubby De La Rosa was placed on the 10-day DL with soreness in his pitching shoulder. Barrett appeared in 68 games for the D-backs last season and compiled a 3.49 ERA. He was thought to be a lock to be part of the bullpen out of spring training but experienced a shoulder issue that forced him to start the year on the DL. When Barrett was healthy, he was optioned to Reno, where he had a 5.68 ERA in 18 games.