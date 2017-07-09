Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock did not start Saturday against the Reds. Pollock came off the disabled list only Wednesday, and manager Torey Lovullo is easing him back into heavy work so he'll be ready for key games in August and September. "We're going to be careful with him ... I'm not doing what any other manager would do," Lovullo said. Pollock has played in 41 of 88 games this season after being limited to only 16 games last year because of multiple injuries, a year after he made the NL All-Star team.

RHP J.J. Hoover threw a 23-pitch simulated game Saturday at the Diamondbacks' spring training complex at Salt River and manager Torey Lovullo said all reports were positive. Hoover went on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation June 23 -- after allowing six runs in 6 2/3 innings in his most recent work -- and has yet to return. He is 1-0 with a 4.18 ERA over 23 2/3 innings in 31 games, finishing five. Lovullo didn't say if he expects Hoover to be ready to return after the four-day All-Star break ends Friday.

LHP Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.97 ERA) will not pitch in next weekend's series versus Atlanta regardless of whether Ray pitches in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. The same goes for RHP Zack Greinke. That means LHP Patrick Corbin, RHP Taijuan Walker and RHP Zack Godley will start in that three-game series, though Lovullo has not yet decided in what order.

RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 2.86 ERA) may have set himself up to be the National League starter in the All-Star game Tuesday in Miami, especially with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw out of the game because he'll start Sunday for NL West-leading Los Angeles. Greinke will be rested -- he last pitched Friday -- and has been dominating of late, throwing seven shutout innings Friday against the Reds after handcuffing the Rockies in his previous start July 1 despite allowing a Trevor Story home run. Reds and Rockies hitters were effusive in their praise for Greinke. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said if NL manager Joe Maddon of the Cubs called to ask about starting Greinke, "I'd tell him about how we feel about our guys (Greinke and LHP Robbie Ray). ... They're rested and ready for any type of usage." Greinke said previously he'd like to pitch in the All-Star Game. He started for the NL in 2015 while with the Dodgers. Lovullo said Greinke will not pitch in next weekend's series versus Atlanta regardless of whether Greinke pitches in the All-Star Game.