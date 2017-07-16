Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley (3-3, 2.58 ERA) faces the Braves in Atlanta on Sunday after losing his last two starts before the All-Star break in hard-luck fashion. He gave up only five hits and four runs over 12 2/3 against the Cardinals and Dodgers while striking out 13. Godley has eight quality starts in 11 games this season. He lost his only previous outing against the Braves, allowing seven runs on nine hits over five innings last August in Arizona.

CF A.J. Pollock reached base four times Saturday against the Braves, going 2-for-3 with two walks. He scored his 29th run of the season and is batting .288 in 45 games with a .340 on-base percentage.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment Saturday. De La Rosa was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six games, last pitching for Arizona on July 5.

LHP Patrick Corbin stretched his scoreless streak against the Braves to 27 2/3 innings before allowing a third-inning homer by Brandon Phillies on Saturday. He got a no-decision in his sixth career game against the Braves, allowing six hits and two runs in five innings. Corbin's streak against the Braves was the longest by a National League pitcher to start his career since Houston's Pete Harnisch went 29 innings against San Diego in 1991 and 1992.

SS Chris Owings set a career high with his 50th RBI on a first-inning single against the Braves on Saturday. He had 49 RBIs last year. The Diamondbacks' other players with at least 50 RBIs are 1B Paul Goldschmidt (70) and 3B Jake Lamb (67).