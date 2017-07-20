Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Rey Fuentes figured to be the odd-man out when J.D. Martinez was acquired on Tuesday in a four-player deal with the Tigers. On Wednesday, Fuentes was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb contusion, essentially opening a roster spot for Martinez. Fuentes suffered the injury grounding to first base in the ninth inning Tuesday. He appeared in 41 games with Arizona this season, hitting .240 with two home runs, including his first career pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning on Tuesday. "Rey's done a really good job for us," Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvollo said. "He's been a very capable backup, gotten some start, for some meaningful hits for us. But we'll get him rested and get him moving in the right direction health-wise. Made the most sense at this point."

OF J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game in Cincinnati in the fourth inning with a left-hand contusion after being struck by a Tim Adleman pitch. X-rays were negative and Martinez was listed as day to day. Martinez joined the team in Cincinnati on Wednesday after being acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for three minor-league infielders. Martinez batted .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs in 57 games this season for the Tigers. "Based on what (head trainer) Ken (Crenshaw) and the medical team has said, we feel like we're in pretty good shape," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I took a deep breath. We're very excited to have J.D. here and thankful that it worked out."

OF David Peralta has hit safely in 12 of his past 14 road games after going 3-for-5 on Wednesday night with a double, homer and three RBIs. The homer was his ninth of the season and third in his past 14 games away from Chase Field. "David is an accomplished hitter with a professional approach," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

RHP Zack Greinke needed 104 pitches to get through five innings on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. He allowed three earned runs and eight hits with three strikeouts. He also tied a season high with three walks. "They didn't chase as much as I was hoping," Greinke said. "They had some good at-bats and didn't do me any favors. When I made good pitches, they were fouling them off. My location wasn't perfect."