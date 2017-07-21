Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Koch was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill RHP Taijuan Walker's spot on the roster. Koch had made four starts for the Aces, so he could pitch in relief or fill in as a starter, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "We've got to determine what happens (Thursday) with Matt and (Friday) and (Saturday)," Lovullo said. "We'll see how that figures into our plans."

RHP Taijuan Walker, Thursday's scheduled starter, was placed on the paternity leave list after his wife Heather went into labor with their first child. LHP Patrick Corbin, pitching on normal rest because of Monday's off day, started Thursday in place of Walker.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-5 and struck out four times. Goldschmidt saw his overall hitting streak snapped at 11 games and his road streak stopped at 17, one short of tying the club record set in 2002 by Junior Spivey and tied in 2010 by Stephen Drew.

OF J.D. Martinez didn't play Thursday after getting hit in the left hand with a pitch while striking out Wednesday in his second at-bat after being acquired by the D-backs on Tuesday from Detroit. "He came in (Thursday), and he's a little sore," Lovullo said. "We're very thankful it's only a bruise. He's going to need a little more time -- still day-to-day. We're optimistic."