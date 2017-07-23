Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Koch has been optioned to Triple A Reno. Koch did not see action in his two-day stint with the D-Backs.

1B Paul Goldschmidt took the start off on orders of manager Torey Lovullo. "I feel like it was the right thing, well timed for him," Lovullo said. "He went to the All Star game. He didn't have the four days that everybody else had off." Goldschmidt hit a sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

OF J.D. Martinez continues to improve from a hand injury suffered when he was hit by a pitch in his Diamondbacks debut Wednesday in Cincinnati. The Diamondbacks haven't ruled out him playing on Sunday afternoon.

LHP Anthony Banda was recalled from Triple-A Reno and sent back there after making the start on Saturday. He allowed four runs and seven hits in talking the loss in his major league debut. "I liked everything he gave us today," manager Torey Lovullo said.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, in a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth inning, struck out Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman to end the inning. De La Rosa has stranded each of his 22 inherited runners this season..