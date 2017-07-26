Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock is getting hot right when the Diamondbacks need him to. He drove in four runs Monday with a two-run homer and two doubles, and he is 11-for-22 (.500) with four doubles, two triples, two homers, nine runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games. "It's a fun lineup, you look up there and there's a lot of guys who can get on," Pollock said. "That puts pressure on the other team, the pitchers get a little uncomfortable. If we get everybody clicking, it's going to be pretty scary."

RHP Taijuan Walker looks for his first victory since June 21 at Colorado when he returns to the Diamondbacks' rotation to face Atlanta on Tuesday night. He missed his last scheduled start July 20 in Cincinnati so he could join wife Heather for the birth of their first son, son Zayden. He was reinstated off the paternity list on Sunday. Walker is 6-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 15 starts since being acquired from Seattle over the winter in the trade that sent 2016 NL hits leader Jean Segura to the Mariners.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa continues to mend at Triple-A Reno as he recovers from a bout of shoulder inflammation. He pitched on Friday, and he's scheduled to pitch again on Wednesday. "Then we'll see where he's at," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The areas of concern are being monitored and he said everything felt fine." De La Rosa was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six appearances, often topping out in the high 90- mph range, after being called up from Reno in late June. He last pitched for Arizona on July 5.

RF J.D. Martinez made his first start Monday since being hit in his left hand with a pitch last Wednesday in Cincinnati - his first game for Arizona after being traded by the Detroit Tigers. He walked as a pinch-hitter Sunday in his first plate appearance since being hit, then told manager Torey Lovullo he felt fine. He must have been right, as he hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning.