Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) was transferred from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL to make room for C John Ryan Murphy on the 40-man roster. Tomas was batting .241 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 47 games when he went on the shelf June 6. The earliest Tomas can return now is Aug. 3; and, with the acquisition of J.D. Martinez, it's unlikely he'd play every day.

RHP Zack Godley pitched probably his best game of the year Thursday, blanking St. Louis over seven innings to earn his fourth win against four losses. Godley had late life on almost all of his 105 pitches, permitting just four hits and two walks while fanning seven. His breaking ball was particularly sharp, as he obtained a number of strikeouts off it. He collected a dozen outs off grounders.

C John Ryan Murphy was acquired by Arizona from Minnesota in exchange for LHP Gabriel Moya, and he was sent to Triple-A Reno. Murphy, who once served as Brian McCann's backup with the New York Yankees, was batting .222 with four homers and 27 RBIs in 59 games at Triple-A Rochester. He has thrown out 39.1 percent of base-stealers this year and might be a September callup.

LHP Robbie Ray will get the start Friday night when Arizona plays Game 2 of its four-game weekend set in St. Louis. Ray is coming off a 6-2 loss Sunday at home to Washington. He allowed six hits and five runs -- four earned -- in five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. He has pitched twice in his career against the Cardinals, losing both outings with a 7.88 ERA.