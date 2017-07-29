Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Daniel Descalso got a start in Lamb's absence and collected two hits, giving him a modest four-game hitting streak. But Descalso made the error that led to the game's only run in the sixth inning as he booted Pham's bouncer. Descalso, a former Cardinal who still draws applause when he steps to the plate in St. Louis because of his past postseason success, is six RBI away from tying his career high of 43.

LHP Robbie Ray is in concussion protocol after taking a 108.1 mph liner from St. Louis 1B Luke Voit off the back of the head Friday night. Ray had three sutures put in his head to close a wound, but was released from the hospital and was back in the team hotel by the end of a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals. Ray pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk while fanning two prior to the injury.

3B Jake Lamb (general soreness) was scratched from Friday night's lineup about two hours before first pitch. Lamb was injured after a fall into the seats behind third base as he gloved a foul popup in the fourth inning Thursday night, although he did finish the game. Lamb pinch-hit in the ninth and fanned to end the game.

RHP Zack Greinke will take the mound Saturday night when Arizona continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Greinke last pitched on Monday night, sailing through eight innings in a 10-2 win over Atlanta as he allowed just five hits and two runs with no walks and six strikeouts. Greinke traditionally dominates the Cardinals in his career, going 11-4 against them with a 3.30 ERA over 15 starts.