Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley (4-4, 3.06 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season in Wednesday's middle game against the Cubs. He's allowed three runs or fewer in seven of eight road starts this season. In his last start on July 27, he threw seven shutout innings, allowing four hits while walking two and striking out seven in the Diamondback's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

INF Jack Reinheimer, 25, was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno. He hit .283 with four home runs, 14 doubles, 44 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 101 games with the Aces this season. In the last nine games before the promotion, he batted .390 with 11 runs scored and an .873 OPS. He struck out in his first major league at-bat, a fourth inning pinch-hit appearance,

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. He had appeared in 10 games over six stints with the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 5.23 ERA in 10 1/3 innings pitched. In his last seven games, he had allowed one run on four hits in eight innings.

LHP Patrick Corbin (8-10) allowed a season high-tying eight runs over three innings, his shortest outing of the season. The three home runs he gave up also tied a career high. Corbin's seven earned runs matched the total he allowed in his previous four starts combined.

OF Emilio Bonifacio was signed to a minor league contract Tuesday, returning to the club where he began his major league career. Bonifacio batted .132 in 38 games for the Atlanta Braves this season and was designated for assignment on June 2. He broke in with Arizona in 2017 and also played for Miami, Kansas City, Toronto, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

SS Adam Rosales was activated by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, one day after a trade with the A's for RHP Jeferson Mejia. Rosales, 34, is hitting .300 with runners in scoring position in 2017, including eight hits over his last 21 opportunities. Overall this season, he is batting .234 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 27 RBIs in 71 games.

RHP David Hernandez was activated by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, one day after a trade with the Angels for RHP Luis Madero. Hernandez, 32, has gone 1-0 with one save, a 2.23 ERA with 37 strikeouts, eight walks and no home runs allowed in 38 appearances this season with the Angels, including a 1.14 ERA over his last 22 games.