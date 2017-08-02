Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Ketel Marte was placed on the bereavement list Monday following the death of his mother in a car accident. When he returns, Marte could see more action with Chris Owings sidelined due to a broken finger.

INF Chris Owings (broken right middle finger) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday. He got hurt Sunday on a bunt attempt.

SS Nick Ahmed was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. Ahmed broke his right hand June 27 and had three pins surgically inserted in the hand the next day.

INF Adam Rosales was traded by the A’s to the Diamondbacks for minor league RHP Jeferson Mejia. He could take over at shortstop for Arizona, which lost Chris Owings on Sunday to a broken right middle finger.