Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

Already coming off one of their biggest offensive outbursts of the season, the Arizona Diamondbacks expect to have another potent bat in the lineup when they continue a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Outfielder J.D. Martinez, acquired Tuesday from Detroit, is expected to join the Diamondbacks on Wednesday and provide another powerful bat in the middle of the lineup.

The Diamondbacks gave up three minor-leaguers to acquire Martinez and bolster a lineup that had struggled during a five-game losing streak before erupting for nine extra-base hits - one from nine different players for the first time in club history - in an 11-2 rout in Tuesday’s series opener. "We're excited. He's very capable," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters. "He's a special guy with a lot of confidence at the plate." The struggling Reds have been outscored 46-14 while dropping their first five games following the All-Star break. Cincinnati could be on the cusp of making some moves of its own, perhaps moving All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart, who accounted for three of the Reds’ six hits Tuesday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (11-4, 2.86 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (5-7, 4.99)

Greinke is making his second straight start against the Reds after throwing seven scoreless innings to beat them on July 7. The 33-year-old has won his last three starts, allowing three runs over 19 innings with 20 strikeouts and four walks. Greinke is 8-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 13 starts against Cincinnati.

Adleman has lost his last three starts, posting a 6.91 ERA over that stretch. The 29-year-old struggled in his first start of the second half, allowing five runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings to Washington. Adleman lost at Arizona on July 7 in his first career meeting with the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs (three earned) over five frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has hit safely in a career-high 16 consecutive road games and is 12-for-37 with two homers during his current 10-game hitting streak.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 12-for-32 with three home runs against Greinke, but Cozart is 1-for-18 with six strikeouts against the right-hander.

3. Martinez was batting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs for the Tigers and has hit 99 home runs over the past four seasons.

