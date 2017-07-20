Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks' storybook season has encountered a rough chapter of late, with a horrific twist seemingly averted as recent trade acquisition J.D. Martinez prematurely exited his debut with a left hand contusion. X-rays were negative for Martinez, who is considered day-to-day and could return to the lineup on Thursday afternoon as the Diamondbacks play the rubber match of their three-game series with the host Cincinnati Reds.

David Peralta recorded his second straight three-hit performance in Wednesday's 4-3 loss in 11 innings. The 29-year-old Venezuelan is 8-for-16 with four RBIs and three runs scored versus the Reds this season and carries an eight-game hitting streak into the series finale. While Arizona has dropped nine of 11 to fall one-half game behind surging Colorado for the top wild-card spot in the National League, Cincinnati finally tasted victory for the first time in six games following the All-Star break. Zack Cozart continues to increase his potential trade value as the All-Star shortstop homered for the second straight day to highlight a four-hit performance, improving to 7-for-10 with three RBIs and as many runs scored in the series.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-4, 3.61 ERA) vs. Reds RH Luis Castillo (1-2, 3.41)

Walker saw his winless stretch reach four games on Friday after the bullpen let him down following a two-run, five-hit performance over six innings against Atlanta. The 24-year-old has recorded quality starts in five of his last six outings, with the one exception coming in his last encounter with Cincinnati on July 8. Walker permitted five runs and as many hits - with two homers to boot - in five innings of a 7-0 setback at Chase Field.

Castillo sustained his second loss in three outings on Saturday despite yielding three runs and as many hits in six innings of a 10-7 setback versus Washington. The 24-year-old Dominican didn't help himself by issuing four walks against the Nationals after giving out just one free pass in each of his two previous turns. Castillo looks to bounce back versus Arizona, against which he scattered three hits and struck out eight in 6 2/3 superb innings to pick up the win on July 8.

Walk-Offs

1. Cozart is 9-for-18 with two homers, four RBIs and five runs scored versus Arizona this season.

2. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-42 during his 11-game hitting streak and has hit safely in a career-high 17 consecutive road contests.

3. Cincinnati OF Billy Hamilton is 10-for-24 with five runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Reds 2