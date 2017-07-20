Duvall's RBI single in 11th lifts Reds over D-backs

CINCINNATI -- The Arizona Diamondbacks dodged a serious injury to newly acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez, but they couldn't avoid a tough extra-inning loss on Wednesday night.

Adam Duvall's single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning drove home Billy Hamilton with the winning run, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over Arizona at Great American Ball Park.

Zack Cozart went 4-for-6, including a homer, for Cincinnati (40-54) The Reds had lost five consecutive games since the All-Star break by a combined 46-14.

Cozart continues to perform well despite speculation that he could be traded before the July 31 deadline.

"Zack's been great," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "There's been a lot of scrutiny and a lot's been swirling. What a pro."

The Diamondbacks got a scare in the fourth inning when Martinez left the game after being hit on the left hand while swinging for strike three. X-rays were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day. Martinez was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

"Based on what (trainer) Ken (Crenshaw) and the medical team has said, we feel like we're in pretty good shape," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I took a deep breath. We're very excited to have J.D. here and thankful that it worked out."

With one out in the 11th inning and T.J. McFarland pitching, Hamilton singled, and Cozart followed with what initially appeared to be a game-ending two-base hit. Instead, the ball bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double, keeping runners at second and third. Joey Votto was intentionally walked to load the bases.

The strategy failed to pay dividends when Duvall laced a single to right for the game-winner.

"It's a tough game to lose," Lovullo said. "I was really proud of these guys, they fought all night until the final moment. We caught a break when that ball bounced out of the ballpark. We just got beat."

McFarland (4-2) allowed a run and four hits in one inning.

Michael Lorenzen (5-2) gave up a walk and had two strikeouts in two scoreless innings for the victory.

David Peralta homered for Arizona (54-40), which has lost six of seven.

Reds right-hander Raisel Iglesias issued his first walk in 12 games, but it was the only Diamondbacks baserunner through his 1 2/3 scoreless innings to set up extras.

Arizona starter Zack Greinke pitched five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in 104 pitches.

"They didn't chase as much as I was hoping," Greinke said. "They had some good at-bats and didn't do me any favors. When I made good pitches, they were fouling them off. My location wasn't perfect."

Cincinnati's Tim Adleman pitched past the fifth inning for the first time since June 16, giving up three runs and seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Reds got on the board in the first inning when Hamilton reached on an infield single, stole his 40th base of the season and scored on Cozart's single.

The Diamondbacks, who had nine extra-base hits Tuesday night, tied the score 1-1 in the third when Jeff Mathis doubled and scored on Peralta's double.

Cozart's 11th home run of the season, a solo shot just inside the left field foul pole, put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the third.

Cincinnati led 3-1 after Tucker Barnhart's RBI single in the fourth.

Arizona tied the score in the fifth. Peralta hit a home run, his ninth of the season, and Jake Lamb added an RBI double.

"We were pulling out all the stops to win a good ballgame," Price said. "Getting through that sixth inning was big for Tim. I've been pulling him out after five when he starts getting the ball up, so getting that 1-2-3 sixth was big."

NOTES: Arizona placed OF Rey Fuentes on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb contusion, which opened a roster spot for newly acquired OF J.D. Martinez. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, and RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A. Mesoraco had been out due to a left shoulder strain. ... Arizona fell into the second wild-card spot in the National League, one-half game behind Colorado and five ahead of the Chicago Cubs. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has hit safely in a career-high 17 consecutive road games. He went 1-for-5.