Lamb's six RBIs help Diamondbacks rout Reds

CINCINNATI -- Jake Lamb came up big in support of surprise Arizona starter Patrick Corbin.

Lamb drove in a career-high six runs with two three-run home runs and Corbin, pitching in place of new father Taijuan Walker, allowed just one run while pitching into the eighth inning as the Diamondbacks (55-40) earned their second win in a three-game series against the Reds 12-2 on Thursday.

Gregor Blanco tripled and homered and Ketel Marte also homered for the D-backs, who lost a three-game series to the Reds in Arizona right before the All-Star break.

"It's nice to end it with a win, especially with the offense we had today," said Lamb, an All-Star reserve third baseman.

"I'm so proud of the guys, fighting through very difficult circumstances in the last few games," first-year Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Nobody did better than Patrick Corbin."

Eugenio Suarez logged his third career multi-homer game and second this season for the Reds (40-55), who went 3-0-1 in their last four series before the All-Star break, but dropped to 1-6 on their 10-game homestand. They have allowed opponents to reach double figures in runs in four of those games, just another in what to manager Bryan Price is a litany of examples of what ails his sinking team.

"The problem is clear," the former Cincinnati pitching coach said. "When we give six or fewer runs, our winning percentage is over .600 (39-25, .609). Unfortunately, we've given up double figures in runs in four of these games. That's the constant thing. We need to pitch better. It's a worn-out record. I'm tired of talking about it."

Walker left the team overnight when his wife went into labor with their first child. Corbin (7-9), 0-3 over his previous five starts after winning on June 16 at Philadelphia, responded by allowing seven hits and one run in a season-high 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Corbin learned of his start just before going to bed, he said.

"It took me a while to fall asleep," he admitted. "It's a different feeling when you're pitching the next day. You've just got to be ready sometimes. I felt pretty good."

The D-backs needed just 11 Luis Castillo pitches to jump out to a 3-0 lead. With two runners on, Lamb smacked an 0-1 pitch by Cincinnati's rookie right-hander off the bottom of the center-field batter's eye for his 21st homer of the season and first since July 6 off the Dodgers at Los Angeles.

Castillo fixed a mechanical problem and rebounded to retire 12 of the next 13 D-back batters.

"He has a tendency to open up his front side," Price said. "He has to get focused on staying in line with the plate. (Pitching coach) Mack (Jenkins) had a good talk with him."

Castillo understood the issue.

"I think I was working too fast, and that's why my front shoulder was opening up," said Castillo, who grounded a single up the middle in the third for his first career hit. "After that, everything got back to normal. After the first inning, I got back to normal again."

Lamb added a three-run homer in Arizona's six-run ninth for his third career multi-homer game, all this season.

After Suarez led off the fourth with a homer, the Reds loaded the bases with nobody out on singles by Joey Votto, Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett, whose line-hugger to Lamb at third base originally was ruled a groundout before being overturned on a video review.

Corbin bounced back to get Devin Mesoraco on a 3-1 popup, strike out Scott Schebler and end the threat on Jose Peraza's popup.

"We had a good matchup with Devin and Corbin and (Mesoraco) got into a good count, but he couldn't square it up," Price said. "That was only one inning, but it was a big moment. We need to put together more of those opportunities. That was the one chance we had to either knock Corbin out of the game or put up some big numbers."

Said Lovullo: "It couldn't have worked out any better. He did it himself. He really went after the hitters. He's been throwing the ball much better than those wins and losses. He's been throwing the ball well in June without getting wins to show for it."

NOTES: The D-backs recalled RHP Matt Koch from Triple-A Reno to fill RHP Taijuan Walker's spot on the roster. Koch could fill in as a starter or the other starters all could move up a day while still working on normal rest because of Monday's off day, manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Despite going 7-for-10 with two doubles and two home runs in his last two games, Reds SS Zack Cozart got a scheduled day off on Thursday. ... Arizona OF J.D. Martinez didn't play on Thursday after getting hit in the left hand with a pitch while striking out on Wednesday in his second at bat after being acquired by the D-backs on Tuesday from Detroit.