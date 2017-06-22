Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The National League West race is shaping up as the most competitive in the majors, and the Arizona Diamondbacks appear ready to play a key role. Arizona has won eight of its last nine contests heading into Thursday afternoon's rubber match of its three-game series against the host Colorado Rockies, who dropped out of first place with Wednesday’s 16-5 loss.

Brandon Drury recorded four hits and a career-best six RBIs in Wednesday’s victory as the Diamondbacks set season highs in runs and hits (20). David Peralta continued his torrid play this month with four hits and four runs scored to help spark Arizona, which plated 10 runs in the fourth inning as it won for the sixth time in its last seven road games. The Diamondbacks snapped the Rockies’ six-game winning streak, but not before Colorado's Mark Reynolds belted his 18th home run. Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Rockies and is 13-for-27 with 13 RBIs during his six game-hitting streak.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (2-1, 2.34 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (9-2, 4.10)

Godley continued to solidify his spot in the rotation on Saturday, when he allowed one run with a career-high eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old has given up three runs or fewer in all eight of his starts this season. The former University of Tennessee star made two relief appearances against the Rockies last year, yielding three runs in 2 2/3 frames.

Senzatela posted his ninth victory Friday against San Francisco despite allowing five runs and six hits over six innings. The 22-year-old rookie is making his first career start against Arizona but owns a 6-0 record and 4.03 ERA in six turns against NL West opponents. Senzatela is 7-1 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts against 12 walks in eight outings at Coors Field.

Walk-Offs

1. The Diamondbacks are 15-7 in games decided by one run.

2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu has gone 15-for-27 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin is being given an extra day of rest and will start Friday at home against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5